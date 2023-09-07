CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — The fall show is here for the Nittany Antique Machinery Association and it’s taking place until Sunday.

The fall show started on Thursday, Sept. 7, and will go until Sunday, Sept. 10 located at Penns Cave & Wildlife Park (222 Penns Cave Road). This is the 49th-anniversary show. Daily admission is $8 or you can buy a 4-day pass for $20. Senior Citizens Day (62 and older) will take place on Thursday and tickets will cost $3. Kids under 12 are free.

There is free parking at the event as well as a large flea market. Tractor-pulling contests, equipment demonstrations, tractor parades, and antique cars on display will be available for attendees to see.

Here are the show programs for each day:

Thursday, September 7

Opening Prayer – Association’s Chaplain at 9 a.m.

Chainsaw Carver Sawmill in Operation, Cider Press and Apple Butter, Grist Mill Corliss (Museum Bldg.) and Chopping Corn Silage at 10 a.m.

Parade 11 a.m.

Whistle Blow – Lunch Time at noon

Morning demonstrations resume Chopping Corn Silage 1 p.m.

Threshing and Straw Baling at 2 p.m.

Tractor Pull 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 8

Opening Prayer – Association’s Chaplain at 9 a.m.

Chainsaw Carver Sawmill in Operation, Cider Press and Apple Butter, Grist Mill and Corliss & Model Demonstration (Museum Bldg.) at 10 a.m.

Parade at 11 a.m.

Whistle Blow – Lunch time at noon

Morning demonstrations resume: Threshing and Straw Baling, Tractor Games (Tractor Area) Ferguson Tractor Demonstratio Until 3:30 (Feature Display Area) starting at 1 p.m.

Shingle Mill, Prony Brake, Dynamometer at 2:30 p.m.

Baker Fan – Steam Engine at 3 p.m.

Tractor & Garden Tractor Pulls Steam Engines will pull after dark at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

Opening Prayer – Association’s Chaplain at 9 a.m.

Chainsaw Carver, Sawmill in Operation, Cider Press and Apple Butter * Corliss & Model Demonstration (Museum Bldg.) Grist Mill Prony Brake Chopping Corn Silage* Threshing and Straw Baling Horse Shoeing Demonstration (at Blacksmith) at 10 a.m.

Shingle Mill at 10:30 a.m.

Parade at 11 a.m.

Whistle Blow – Lunch Time at Noon

Morning demonstrations resume Tractor Games (Tractor Area) Children’s Pedal Pull (North Side of Toy Bldg.) Ferguson Tractor Demonstration Until 3:30 (Feature Display Area) at 1 p.m.

Shingle Mill, Baker Fan – Steam Engine at 2 p.m.

Ferguson Feature Auction (Feature Tent) at 4 p.m.

Tractor Pull (Tractor Pull Area) Steam Engines pull after dark at 5:30

Sunday, September 10

Church at 9 a.m.

Chainsaw Carver Sawmill in Operation* Prony Brake Chopping Corn Silage* Shingle Mill* Dynamometer Corliss & Model Demonstration (Museum Bldg.) Parade (following Church) at 10 a.m.

Threshing and Straw Baling at 11 a.m.

Whistle Blow – Lunch Time at noon

Sawmill* Shingle Mill* Prony Brake Dynamometer Children’s Pedal Pull (North Side of Toy Bldg.) at 1 p.m.

You can find more information at the Nittany Antique website.