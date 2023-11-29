CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Earlier this year, Tussey Mountainback announced this year’s Centre County non-profit that would receive the donations from its relay and ultramarathon races.

That organization was Nittany Greyhounds, and on Wednesday, they were presented with a check for $9,528.

“That is going to help us with medical expenses for the dogs. Some of the dogs when they come out of the states aren’t completely up to date with their shots. They will not have been spayed or neutered, which will help with that expense,” Bob Koch, President of Nittany Greyhounds said.

(Pictured above) – Check awarded to Nittany Greyhounds from Tussey Mountainback in the amount of $9,528.

More than 80 ultramarathon runners and 43 relay teams registered for this year’s event to benefit the Centre County non-profit.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The money will go towards transporting the greyhounds, medical expenses, and placing them in new homes.