STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Runners in the Centre Region are getting ready to lace up their shoes for the Nittany Valley Half Marathon.

The race will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Penn State Ag Arena.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine, which provides free medical care to people who don’t have health insurance, is helping with the planning and the funding from the race will go towards the organization.

“We’ve been involved with the running community in Centre County for a very long time,” CVIM Executive Director Cheryl White said.

Community members are encouraged to donate to the run if they cannot participate.

“A lot of those marathoners are running in this race and they raise funds during the race, plus we benefit from the proceeds,” White said. “So, this money goes into our budget to help us provide the free care that we give to our community.”

If you want to participate and haven’t signed up yet, White said you can register in person starting at 8:30 a.m. for $65.00.