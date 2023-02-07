CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Clearfield County after state police said there was a bomb threat at a local fast-food restaurant.

Troopers said they responded after a little after 8 a.m. to the McDonald’s at the Peebles Plaza in Decatur Township Tuesday morning after someone called in a threat.

No explosives have been found and there is no threat to the community, state police said. A bomb dog is canvassing the area and a “perimeter has been established,” around the restaurant.

The identity of the person who made a threat is currently unknown.