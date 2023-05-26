JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A heads up for CamTran riders as there will be no service on Monday.
CamTran in Johnstown will not run in observance of Memorial Day, which is May 29 this year.
Bus services will resume as normal starting on Tuesday, May 30.