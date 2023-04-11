ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona will be missing a key element of their show this year as elephants will not be making an appearance.

The Shriners announced on social media Tuesday that the elephant trainer had a medical emergency causing the crowd’s favorite mammals to be removed from the 2023 circus, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 19. No further details were provided.

While there will be no elephants at this year’s 83rd Jaffa Shrine Circus, fans will still see some of the other animal acts they come to expect such as camels, tigers, horses and more.

The trapeze acts are also returning to the show along with the Jaffa Shrine clowns. The circus runs from Wednesday, April 19 to Sunday, April 23.

More information about the circus can be found on the Jaffa Shrine website.