BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fire department activity disrupted traffic on parts of US 22 on Wednesday for several hours in Frankstown Township.

The garage fire took place near US 22 and Camphill Road on Wednesday, March 29. A WTAJ reporter at the scene confirmed that the garage collapsed and multiple explosions were heard. No injuries have been reported so far.

As of 10:17 p.m. roads were reopened in the surrounding area, according to 511 PA.

Details are still limited about the fire, but WTAJ is working to gather information to keep you updated about the situation.