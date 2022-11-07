PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Military Families Ministry, USA, Inc. (MFM USA), a non-profit corporation kicked off its 12th annual Stockings for the Troops project.

Stockings will be sent to deployed service members who will not be spending Christmas with their families. They are currently collecting items to stuff stocking.

Here are items that the group is hoping to have donated:

Individually wrapped Twizzlers

Hard candy – MUST be placed in zip lock bag (no chocolate)

Chap stick

Toothbrushes and small toothpastes

Hot chocolate and oatmeal packets

Snack and food bars (granola, protein, cereal, nut)

Crackers: peanut butter, cheese

Individually wrapped cookies (no homemade cookies)

Slim Jim’s and Beef Jerky

Individual drink mixes for water bottles

Small packets of trail mix, nuts, pretzels, fruit or other snacks

Deck of cards or small card game

Christmas cards (home-made or bought ) with a personal message from you

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Bellwood: Bellwood Antis Public Library, Mayhue’s Garage and The Hope Center (by appointment – contact Tracie)

The DeGol Organization and ARC Federal Credit Union – both locations

The DeGol Organization and ARC Federal Credit Union – both locations Tyrone: Mac’s Meat Market and Kelly Wike’s State Farm Office

“This project means so much to the service members who receive these stockings; many of which are on their first deployment – and, perhaps, their first Christmas away from home,” Tracie Ciambotti, President and Director of MFM USA said. “It means so much to them to know that people care about them and appreciate the sacrifice they make for our freedom.

Monetary Donations to help with shipping costs can be made online at our website, Military Families Ministry.