BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local non-profit organization believes that parents shouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table or keeping their child enrolled in a favorite activity.

YES to Kids ensures that children can continue to do what they love by providing money to businesses where they are enrolled.

“Every parent wants to give their child everything. That’s what we are as a parent, but when you can’t, you just, you don’t feel that you’re fulfilling your duty as a parent. So, it just lifts that weight off their shoulders,” Holly Keller, Founder of YES to Kids said.

Hart in Motion Baton & Dance Studio is one of the businesses that YES to Kids partners with.

The owner of the company, Chelsy Hart, said that a few parents were considering pulling their child from the studio. When Hart asked why, she said that the parents cited financial trouble as their sole reason.

“I said, you know there has to be a way to let these kids stay in the program; that money should not be the deciding factor for that,” Hart said.

That’s when YES to Kids stepped in to help. With its assistance, five families were able to tell their children ‘yes’.

“The older ones, I think they appreciate it more knowing they’re able to stay in class,” said Hart.

The money that’s used to support the kids comes from friends and family members of Keller. The rest comes from donations and grants that the organization receives.

The money is then allocated in the form of a scholarship that parents can apply for.

In 2023, YES to Kids helped 500 children in Blair and Bedford counties and gave $4,000 dollars back to businesses where children were enrolled.

“It’s so important to keep kids active and keep them engaged in positive activities because we know that time that kids are not involved in things, they’re going to fill it with something. And we don’t want them filling it with negative activities,” Keller said.

Keller also said that she’s not opposed to expanding the organization in the future to help even more children in different counties.

For 2024, she anticipates that she’ll be able to help 1,000 children.

To donate to YES to Kids or apply for a scholarship and receive financial assistance, visit the their website.