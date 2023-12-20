ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train derailed overnight in Altoona and police are asking people not to call 911.

The non-hazardous train derailment happened on Norfolk Southern property just south of Altoona’s N. 8th Street bridge, Logan Township police reported.

Emergency officials were notified by Norfolk Southern at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Logan Township police are asking that you do not call 911 to report the derailment, which is visible from the N. 8th Street bridge.

Norfolk Southern officials and personnel are currently handling the situation.

It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries.