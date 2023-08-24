BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – North Main Street, which has been under construction since May, is set to reopen next week.

The road is set to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Excavating Associates, Inc. has completed improvements on part of the roadway which is located in Roaring Spring, Blair County.

On Tuesday, the traffic detour will end, and motorists will resume normal travel. This part of North Main Street has been realigned and rebuilt with new bituminous pavement. The contractor also made drainage and guiderail improvements.

This $642,584 project began in May and is being completed on time and as scheduled.