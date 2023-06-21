CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Northern Cambria man is in prison after threatening government officials, law enforcement and showing up armed to a construction site.

Brandon Shutty, 42, is facing charges of aggravated assault and attempting to cause serious bodily injuries. In May, Shutty had a warrant out for his arrest after he made threats to “gun down” government officials, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Ebensburg.

On Monday, June 19 officers were called to a house in Beaverdale Borough for a report of a theft involving Shutty. Shutty had broken into a woman’s house and had stolen a rifle, according to the criminal complaint. Officers swept the house and found that Shutty had left.

Officers on Tuesday, June 20 saw a man walking along Route 160 with a rifle on his shoulder and then identified him as Shutty, according to the criminal complaint. Shutty then entered the construction area of the new PSP barracks in Ebensburg. Officers told Shutty to keep his hand up, but he flipped them the middle finger, according to the complaint.

Officers then attempted to arrest Shutty, but a physical altercation ensued. One officer was allegedly able to disarm him, but then he tried to steal a construction vehicle and flee the scene. Multiple officers and construction workers were able to gain control of Shutty, according to the criminal complaint.

During the altercation, one officer received lacerations on his nose and forearms. Officers found the rifle that had been stolen from the woman’s house along with ammunition and marijuana in his possession at the time of the incident.

Shutty is in Cambria County Prison facing aggravated assault with the attempt to cause serious bodily injury, theft, terroristic threats, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. He is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $150,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, August 30.