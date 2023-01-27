CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars on accusations that they broke into a laundromat and stole approximately 3,200 quarters.

On Friday, Jan. 20, police were called to a flower shop on Bigler Avenue in Northern Cambria for a report of a completed burglary, according to charges filed. The owner of the shop told police two people broke into the laundromat overnight and managed to get into two quarter-pushing machines.

Police reviewed security footage and noted they saw 22-year-old Cameron Legros and 23-year-old Austin Noll coordinating the burglary.

Legros was seen going into the business carrying a black bag, a crowbar, and a bolt cutter, police wrote in the affidavit. He then went and cut the lock on the machines and took the quarters. While Legros was inside, it appeared Noll was tasked with being a lookout.

When Legros was questioned by police, he allegedly told an officer that he would “pick the biggest guy and punch him in the face.”

Legros faces felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property. He also faces minor counts of criminal mischief and terroristic threats as well as a summary count of simple trespasser. As of the time of this writing, he remains lodged in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of his $50,000 cash bail.

Noll faces felony counts of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property. He also remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $40,000 cash bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both Legros and Noll have preliminary hearings scheduled for Feb. 7.