CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students from Northern Cambria Middle School picked up litter around town Friday.

It all started with about six, 6th-grade students who wanted to make a difference in their community by helping the environment. After going classroom to classroom, they recruited 25 more people to help the cause.

“At first it was only around 6 people, it was me and some of my friends, but then we went around to classrooms and got a lot more people that way, and we were very happy to see how many people we had,” Student Avery Shutty said. “Yeah we got like 25 people to sign up,” Student Izzy McCabe said.

Teachers applauded the students for taking charge and organizing the event all on their own.