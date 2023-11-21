NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A big change is on its way to the Northern Cambria School District.

On Tuesday the district held a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the addition of a new building that will hold high school students.

The project was planned more than five years ago before the current Superintendent of the District, Dr. Laura Fisanick started in her position.

“It’s been such hard work to get this moving, and I’m so excited for the community. I’m very excited for our students. It’s what’s best for the kids. It’s what’s best for the community, and I think the future is going to be very bright for the Northern Cambria School District,” Fisanick said.

The new addition will allow students to attend the Northern Cambria School District from Kindergarten through 12th grade, all in the same location.

The current high school building is about a mile away from the elementary/middle school.

According to a press release, the new building will allow for new classroom spaces for high school students, lab spaces and specialty classrooms for STEM and life skills learning, and a competition-sized gymnasium. In addition, the space will include safety and security improvements for all students and staff.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“This has been a long journey and I don’t know what could be coming out of the sky that would keep me from being here,” Danyelle Hoover, a parent and school board member said.

The district is hoping to have the building complete in the next two years.