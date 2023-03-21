CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Community members are getting a closer look at the consolidation project for the Northern Cambria School District.

School board members are considering their next steps for the high school building, which needs renovation work. One of the ideas they’re considering is to demolish the current high school and combine it with the middle school building.

However, some residents say they’re concerned about how this could raise their taxes.

“I think it’s very important that the public get here and they have input from all the public,” Bob Westrick, a resident of Northern Cambria said. “Someone said tonight there are people in favor of this. They need to come out and say they’re in favor of it. Because I think everyone here is saying ‘no we’re not in favor of this.”

The school board hasn’t decided what they are going to do yet and are still considering all of the options.

If you live in the area and would like to see how the renovations could impact your real estate taxes then you may want to check out the school district website. The school has created a way for residents to calculate what they would be paying.

You can find more information on the Northern Cambria School District website.

The next meeting is set for Wednesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. in the board room.