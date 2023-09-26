ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for work, more than 85 companies will be taking part in a job fair in Altoona this fall.

PA CareerLink will be taking over the Jaffa Shrine for a large job fair Wednesday, Oct. 4. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., however, the first half hour (9:30 – 10 a.m.) is reserved for veterans.

“85+ area employers from all industries will be recruiting at this job fair,” says PA CareerLink Site Administrator Gwen Fisher. “The local unemployment rate is at a historic low of 3.6% so employers are eager to talk with everyone. Whether it is a first-time job or a career change, now is a great time to explore employment options. We urge job seekers to bring copies of their resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.”

Anyone unsure if they’re ready can reach out to PA CareerLink in Blair County for virtual and in-person workshops: “Preparing for and navigating job fairs.”

The workshop lasts 45 minutes and is free. It takes place Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

You can register for a workshop or get help with your resume before the job fair, by contacting PA CareerLink Blair County at 814-940-6201.