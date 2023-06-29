CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A preliminary report has been released regarding the plane crash that killed two people in Cambria County on June 17.

According to the report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) at 5:06 a.m. the plane, identified as Piper-PA-30, N7628Y, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Ebensburg.

The Initial Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data provided by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airport surveillance video revealed the pilot taxied from the ram at the Ebensburg Airport (9G8) at 5:00 a.m. towards Ocean City, Maryland. The airplane left runway 25 at 5:04 a.m. and the data indicates the airplane was in a left turn after takeoff and gradually climbed to an altitude of about 3,600 ft msl.

The report states the airplane continued in the left turn for more than 360° until the last ADS-B target was observed at 3,000 ft. msl on a south-southeasterly heading.

The plane was located on private property in a heavily-wooded area about two miles south of the Ebensburg Airport. The report continues to state the wreckage debris field was about 375 feet in length and about 120 feet wide, oriented on a heading of 120°.

The area also showed signs of post-accident fire, but the structural components of the aircraft were located within the wreckage field.

The pilot, according to the NTSB’s report, owned the airplane and held a commercial pilot certificate with airplane single engines, airplane multi-engines and instrument airplane privileges. He reported 1,268 hours of total flight experience as of May 24, 2023.

Names of the pilot and passenger have yet to be released, however, the Cambria County Coroner has presumptively identified the victims.

The NTSB said this information is preliminary and can change.