CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Several regional and local agencies are drawing attention to a farmers market nutritional program that is available for seniors in Clearfield County.

Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, a division of Mature Recourses, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced the distribution of Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) applications and checks by mail again this year.

The SFMNP goal for 2023 is to increase the number of seniors receiving the benefits and increase the state-wide check redemption rates.

Clearfield County seniors who are 60 years old or older before December 31, 2023, and meet the income requirement are eligible for five $10 checks, an increase from $26 last year.

The household income eligibility guidelines are:

1 person – $26,973

2 people – $36,482

3 people – $45,991

4 people – $55,500

5 people – $65,009

6 people – $74,518

7 people $84,027

8 people – $93,563

Each person in a household receiving vouchers must be 60 years of age or older, including spouses. The SFMNP does not include seniors who are living in nursing home facilities, convents, and residential facilities where meals are provided.

All 60-plus-year-old residents living in Clearfield County that meet the income guidelines can receive their application by calling the CCAAA SFMNP phone number at 814-765-2691. Follow the directions and your application will be mailed to you. Fill it out and return it in the enclosed envelope to receive your vouchers. Please leave only one phone message.

Meals on Wheels consumers will receive their applications with their noontime meal.

Distribution of checks will begin May 11, and end September 30, or when supply is exhausted. Recipients have until November 30, to use the checks at farm stands or markets.