CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two New York men are behind bars in the Centre County jail after being accused of trying to cash forged checks.

James Dunmeyer, 40, of New York, NY, and Cory Davis, 35, of Brooklyn, NY are accused of forging checks and trying to cash them at Kish Banks in the area.

State College police were contacted by the Mifflintown County Police on Sept. 22 as they arrested Dunmeyer and Davis for passing faking/forged checks at a Kish Bank in Lewistown, according to the criminal complaint. 43-year-old Arabia Onyesonwu was also arrested.

That same day, two people were accused of trying the same scheme at the Kish Bank along South Allen Street and at the one along Green Tech Drive, both in State College. Those two were later identified as Dunmeyer and Davis, police reported.

Police spoke with a witness at the South Allen Street Kish Bank, who provided photos to police of Dunmeyer at the bank around 3:30 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. The check was issued for $983.63 and was cashed by Dunmeyer for that amount.

Around 4:15 p.m., Davis is accused of entering the Kish Bank along Green Tech Drive. However, according to the police report, the Kish Bank employee did not cash this check.

Also on Sept. 22, police said Dunmeyer went to a Kish Bank in Bellefonte and attempted to cash a check there, but the employee refused to cash it, according to the affidavit.

The duo then headed to Lewistown, where they attempted the same scheme at the Kish Bank on Electric Avenue, where they were arrested.

According to police, additional fake/counterfeit checks were found in the vehicle driven by Onyesonwu, who has not been charged in Centre County at this time. She was charged in Mifflin County with misdemeanors for receiving stolen property and possessing a known counterfeit device.

The duo have two separate cases open against them in Centre County however they are lodged in the Mifflin County Prison for charges there.

Dunmeyer was charged with two felony conspiracy forgery charges, felony utters forged writing, felony conspiracy – utters forged writings and misdemeanor of theft, conspiracy – theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Davis was charged with three felony conspiracy forgery charges, felony forgery – utters forged writing and misdemeanor of theft, conspiracy of theft by deception, criminal attempt of theft and receiving stolen property.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 22.