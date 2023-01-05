CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was arrested after being accused of traveling to Clearfield by train and bus to meet a teen Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clearfield Police, they were called to an area by the Clearfield County courthouse around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 4 to find the group “814 Pred Hunters” accusing 34-year-old Shyam Gouli of taking a train and a bus to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Although one of the members of the group pretended to be the teen, police said that Gouli believed he was chatting with a 15-year-old over TextNow, Facebook Messenger and regular texting.

According to the criminal complaint, a binder given to police allegedly showed two months’ worth of messages including where Gouli reportedly asked about having sex and telling the girl he could go to jail because she’s not 18.

Gouli was taken to the Clearfield police station to be interviewed, the affidavit shows. Once there, police said he refused to answer any questions.

Gouli was arraigned and placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $250,000.