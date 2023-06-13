BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from New York State is facing charges after she was accused of breaking into vehicles that were parked at the Blair Regional YMCA.

According to Hollidaysburg Borough police, Justine Lavair, 31, of Mastic Beach, NY, was tied to the break-ins after she was arrested in Indiana County with a stolen vehicle.

Officers were sent to the YMCA along Hewitt Street on Wednesday, May, 3 for reports of a vehicle that was broken into and items being stolen. The owner of a Toyota 4-Runner told police the passenger side window of the vehicle was smashed out and a purse was stolen out of it.

While at the scene, police discovered that another vehicle had been broken into. According to a criminal complaint, the side window of a Subaru Outback was also smashed out and a wallet was missing from the driver’s side door pocket. The owner of the Subaru told police his driver’s license, credit and debit cards, health insurance cards and $100 in cash were inside the wallet.

Officers accessed video from the YMCA where a black Nissan Altima was seen parking next to the Toyota. Police said a person got out of the vehicle wearing black pants, a possible gray sweatshirt and possibly brown shoes. The individual was allegedly seen looking inside the Toyota before leaving.

Soon after, a GMC Terrian parked in the same spot next to the Toyota, according to police. Officers said a person got out of the passenger side door of the GMC and was seen leaning into the side window of the Toyota.

According to the complaint, the GMC pulled out of the parking spot but was then seen on video attempting to back into a parking spot before hitting the rear bumper of a vehicle parked beside it. Police said another person described as a man with long black hair got out of the GMC to look for damage. It was believed that at least three people were seen inside the GMC, according to police.

On May 5, Hollidaysburg Borough police were contacted by Blairsville Borough police after Lavair’s arrest on May 3. Blairsville police said an officer was sent to Route 22 at 10:02 p.m. for a report of a disabled vehicle. According to the complaint, the vehicle was a black Nissan Altima with a New York license plate.

A woman who was later identified as Lavair was allegedly gathering items from inside the Nissan when the officer arrived. The officer ran the tags on the Nissan and found the vehicle was reported stolen out of New York. Blairsville police said Lavair was arrested after a brief struggle and a search warrant was executed on the vehicle.

According to the complaint, a window breaker that was shaped like a hammer and a hatchet with a hammer end was found inside the Nissan. Police said a photo ID belonging to one of the victims along with credit cards and other bank cards were also found. Lavair was allegedly wearing the same clothing that was seen in video from the Blair Regional YMCA.

Lavair told police she was staying with some friends at a Days Inn in Blairsville. An officer went to the hotel and said a GMC Terrian was found with damage to it. Hollidaysburg Borough police contacted the Days Inn about the GMC but learned the vehicle was towed from the hotel.

According to the complaint, several messages were found on Lavair’s phone with the last one from May 3 being the address of the YMCA. Lavair also allegedly sent a picture of the glass breaker seized by police to a contact referred to as “Smoke” and said “well prepared to go bustin myself backups included.”

Police noted photos of suspected victims’ IDs and social security cards from multiple different states were also found on Lavair’s phone.

Lavair is charged with possessing an instrument of a crime and intent, engaging in criminal conspiracy, theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. She’s reportedly in the Indiana County Prison.