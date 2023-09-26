CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Child advocates in Centre County want to make sure parents know how to keep their children safe, promoting resources available throughout the region.

At the Sept. 26 Board of Commissioners meeting, October was named “Centre County Protects Kids Month.”

“As the threats and complexities of keeping children safe, particularly through the internet and human trafficking and all of the things that occur out there, I think this is an endless cycle of education and making sure that the public understands all of the new things that are happening,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said.

Several organizations highlighted the available resources, including the Stewards of Children training through the YMCA of Centre County. The program teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

“When you train 5% of adults in any community in anything, that’s when you really start to see that social change or that cultural shift in a community,” Community Outreach Director Jamie SanFilippo said. “We’ve actually hit that 5% mark several years ago.”

SanFilippo said the county has trained well over 8,000 people through the program so far.