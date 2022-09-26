CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon is a new dining destination in downtown State College and it’s adding a French flair to American diner staples.

The diner opened their doors on Thursday, September 22 in the former Baby’s Burger & Shakes location (131 S Garner Street).

Chef Gillian Clark first thought of this concept 12 years ago. She said she is reimagining the 50’s dining atmosphere to seat a new generation in the booths.

“It’s an experience and I think if you take in all the décor and see what the French have done to the American diner concept, I think you’ll have a great time,” said Clark.

The décor nods to iconic French people and places, including the Pont des Arts “Love Lock” bridge (bring your own love lock to add!) and a “WE ARE” sign in French.

Clark, who owns numerous restaurants, said she has been dubbed the ‘Queen of Comfort Food’, making her mark in Washington D.C. and New York.

“A diner was always something that I wanted to do,” said Clark. “I think the reaction has been very positive.”

Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon Hours: