DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois officer was hospitalized after trying to rescue a suicidal woman at a home on Thursday.

Police said the woman was attempting to take her life and created some sort of toxic chemical at a home on South Avenue at around 4 p.m. Jan. 26.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

It was reported that the chemical caused an officer to pass out. It’s currently unknown/unreleased what the chemical was. Police said the woman did not survive.

Officials from the Sandy Township Police Dept. DuBois fire, and the Altoona Fire Department’s HAZMAT team assisted the DuBois Police Dpet. at the scene.