STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A foot chase through the borough that involved a taser and ended in an officer being injured has lead to charges.

According to the charges filed by State College police, the officer had to be checked out at the hospital after trying to take Erik Hinkle, 19, of Millersville into custody Saturday night, April 8.

Hinkle had an open container of alcohol and he was also holding a stop sign in his other hand while walking down the 200 block of East Fairmount Avenue, police said.

Hinkle ran once police approached him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was tackled by the officer but was able to break free and run away.

A taser had to be used on Hinkle, who then fell into a grassy area after leading the chase down an alleyway. Even after being tased, Hinkle continued to resist arrest and was even able to mount the officer while they were wrestling and the officer “became concerned for his safety,” according to the affidavit.

During the struggle, the officer was able to grab ahold and hang onto Hinkle and then radio for backup. After more officers arrived, Hinkle was taken into custody.

Police noted that he damaged part of the officer’s vest during the struggle and that the officer’s body camera was knocked off during the struggle.

The officer was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment to injuries and he was later released, police said.

Hinkle faces charges of felony aggravated assault, escape, along with misdemeanor charges of simple assault, resisting arrest. He was also charged with multiple summary counts of public drunkenness, open container, purchasing alcohol by a minor, evading arrest or detention on foot, and criminal mischief tampering with property.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hinkle was arraigned Sunday on unsecured bail set at $50,000 by Magisterial District Court Judge Allen Sinclair. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.