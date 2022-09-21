(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores.

On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of Altoona and the Borough of Patton in Centre County.

Three people ages 18, 20 and 19 were busted walking out of the store in Centre County with purchased alcohol. In Altoona, an 18-year-old was caught.

Non-traffic citations were issued for all involved.

The BLCE was established in 1987 and works to enforce the Commonwealth’s Liquor Laws. Liquor enforcement officers also partner with the Age Compliance Program, which sends volunteers between the ages of 18 to 20 to purchase alcohol. If the establishment serves the underage buyer, administrative action is taken.