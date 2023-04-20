PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State officials are addressing aviation concerns and future projects in local airports and beyond.

Senator Wayne Langerholc and other members of the Senate Transportation Committee listened to testimony at the Johnstown Airport on Thursday, April 20 from airport managers, PennDOT officials and members of aviation organizations.

The Johnstown Airport manager says the main goal was to present a tax study to generate ideas to tackle small airports’ biggest issues.

“The pilot shortage, the mechanic shortage, the funding shortage for aircraft hangars and development at airports, and we wanted to get that in front of the Senate,” Cory Cree, Airport manager said.

Many of the testimonies support tax increases that would still allow Pennsylvania to be competitive with surrounding states. Cree also suggested raising the mandatory pilot retirement age from 65 to 67 and increasing funding for pilot education and recreation.