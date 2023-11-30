BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house fire is under investigation Thursday morning in Everett.

Around 9:40 a.m. fire crews responded to a house fire along East Main Street. Officials said there were four people, two adults and two children, at home at the time and they were able to get out unharmed.

Firefighters at the scene said it took about 15 minutes to knock down and the damage was contained to the back of the home.

Bedford, Everett, Breezewood, and Southern Cove fire departments responded. Raystown Ambulance also responded.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

The fire marshal was called and is investigating the fire. A cause has not been determined at this time.