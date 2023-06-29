BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you plan on having some celebrations this Fourth of July, there are some things you might want to keep in mind especially if you are going to be handling fireworks.

Firework safety is important for the Independence Day holiday. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 10,000 people were injured from fireworks last year across the nation and 11 people died from their injuries.

Included in those national stats, officials say there were more than 100 injuries in Altoona alone last year. However, that isn’t the only danger.

“The last couple of years here in the city we have responded to numerous vehicle fires and structure fires due to fireworks and their improper usage. So again, make sure you’re in an open area and you’re following all the guidelines on the fireworks packaging,” Altoona Fire Department Assistant Fire Inspector Justin Smithmyer said.

The precautions you take are critical for the outcome of your Fourth of July. Being over the age of 18, not igniting the fireworks on public or private property, not directing it at another person and making sure you dispose of them correctly.

“Make sure that you dump them into water for at least an hour or two and anytime that you have fireworks that are finished, same routine and make sure there dipped into water for a good hour or two before you put them in the garbage. Keep them away from any structures because even though they are still soaking wet they still have the potential of reigniting not everything is always safe,” Smithmyer said.

The Fourth is also a concern for children, dogs, veterans and others who are sensitive to the loud noises and commotion.

“Be responsible, be respectful and courteous for your neighbors, fireworks are enjoyable but they’re not enjoyable for everyone. I know that it can affect pets, combat veterans, infants so its not as enjoyable for everyone and be mindful of that,” Altoona Police Department Sargent Matt Plummer said.

Sparklers can also be dangerous and account for more than half of all emergency room visits for children under the age of five. Consider alternatives such as glow sticks and colored streamers.