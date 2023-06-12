ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Scammers will do just about anything to try and get your money or info, even posing as your local volunteer fire department. Now multiple departments are warning residents about the scam.

Over the past 24 hours, fire companies such as Cambria Township Volunteer Fire Company and Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria have taken to their social media to warn of the latest scam.

People have been reporting that they’ve gotten text messages, similar to the one below, saying it’s from the local fire company and they’re selling limited edition shirts.

Photo: Screenshot from Cambria Township Volunteer Fire Company

“BE AWARE!!!” Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria said in a Facebook post. “There is a link being sent around posing as surrounding Fire Companies selling ‘Limited Edition’ apparel. Note this is a scam!! If a Fire Company is selling apparel they will not send you the link, they would post it on their own site. Note- we are not selling apparel to public at this time.”

These “limited edition shirts” are part of a long list of scams that are trying to get information or money from people.

If you get a text like the one above and aren’t certain about it, you can reach out to your fire company to confirm any fundraisers they are doing.

Four Signs That It’s a Scam (according to the FTC)

1. Scammers PRETEND to be from an organization you know.

Scammers often pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government. They might use a real name, like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare, or make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from a business you know, like a utility company, a tech company, or even a charity asking for donations.

They use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID. So the name and number you see might not be real.

2. Scammers say there’s a PROBLEM or a PRIZE.

They might say you’re in trouble with the government. Or you owe money. Or someone in your family had an emergency. Or that there’s a virus on your computer.

Some scammers say there’s a problem with one of your accounts and that you need to verify some information.

Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but have to pay a fee to get it.

3. Scammers PRESSURE you to act immediately.

Scammers want you to act before you have time to think. If you’re on the phone, they might tell you not to hang up so you can’t check out their story.

They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, take away your driver’s or business license, or deport you. They might say your computer is about to be corrupted.

4. Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way.

They often insist that you pay by using cryptocurrency, by wiring money through a company like MoneyGram or Western Union, or by putting money on a gift card and then giving them the number on the back.

Some will send you a check (that will later turn out to be fake), then tell you to deposit it and send them money.