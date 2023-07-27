CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ohio woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 80.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said Debra Philp, 56, of Ravenna, Ohio, was traveling with a 66-year man, also from Ravenna, on a Harley Davidson when they hit an unknown oil substance on the road.

Troopers said the motorcycle began to slide on the roadway, causing Philp and the driver to fall off. PSP said the accident happened near mile marker 97.

Philp was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County Coroner and the driver was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for injuries.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.