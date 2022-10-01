BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Old Bedford Village is hosting two murder mystery evenings and the public is invited to break out their pen and notepads to solve the case.

The evenings will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8 from 6 -10 p.m. The fee to enter is $10 and the events will take place rain or shine.

Upon arrival, you will be given background information about the murder that occurred in the village and then you’ll be given a list of subjects. Along with a map of their locations.

A spokesperson has said that it would help to bring along a flashlight as it may get dark out. As well as a notepad and pen to keep track of clues.

The tavern, general store and food booth will open during the event.

You should plan to spend a minimum of 2 hours at the village in order to have enough time to complete the mystery.

You’re reminded to dress appropriately for the weather. The weekends will feature the same overall story, but their is a different murder each night.