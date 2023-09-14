BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Old Pennsylvania Pike Trail (TOPP) is hosting a celebration event to recognize advancement efforts made to the abandoned turnpike in Bedford and Fulton Counties.

On Thursday morning, the Bedford Fulton Joint Recreation Authority hosted the celebration at the former abandoned turnpike, at the western entrance of the Sideling Hill Tunnel. State agencies and area officials also took part in the event.

The turnpike was abandoned in 1968, but it’s not part of the pike-to-bike trail, which travels the entire eight miles of the old turnpike. The non-profit wants to repurpose and revitalize the area by making a park, a new hiking trail and an event venue.

“Where else in the world can you hike and bike an old highway and go through old highway tunnels? This is so unique,” Crispin Havener, Spokesperson with the PA Turnpike Commission, said.

The authority announced they’re receiving an ARC grant that they say will help pay for some of the projects and safety improvements.