PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After sitting empty since 2013, the old Philipsburg Junior High School is being repurposed.

After a bidding process, the building’s lot was purchased by Central Intermediate Unit 10, which is a regional educational service agency serving three counties: Centre, Clearfield and Clinton.

Right now, all that’s left of the school is the gymnasium, but CIU 10 is transforming the space into new offices and training facilities for teachers.

“A big part of what intermediate units do is train,” Executive Director Francine Endler said. “So, we will have training space there that we will be able to offer trainings for educators across a three-county region.”

CIU was given the chance to purchase the building after working with the borough for several months. A $200,000 bid was proposed and accepted by the borough.

Endler said the demolition of the remainder of the school will begin in the next six months.

While the physical building may be gone, she said the spirit of education will continue with the new space.

“Sometimes our partners at the state level will come in and hold trainings,” Endler said. “So, it will afford that opportunity as well.”

Right now, CIU is working on the design of the new building. Endler said organizers hope to move into the new space in 18 months.