CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of Morris Township came out to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday after two years of building.

The Old Pop’s Corny Village Emporium located along Troy Hawk Run Highway offers a variety of items from local vendors.

“Such a variety of products and every vendor in here, every product that we purchase and sell, is going to be from local, all local vendors so that we’re not bringing in any bulk stuff from outside the state,” Mark Crompton, Co-Owner of Old Pop’s Corny Village Emporium said.

The new store is aimed to help those who are just starting and looking to get their brand in people’s hands.

“It generates the buzz in the community,” ” Mark Crompton said. “It helps all of the local small businesses and the vendors who are trying to start out that they can actually have a store location. They can showcase their products as well and it gives us a large variety of products to sell.”

The store offers handmade crafts, a self-serve yogurt shop, fishing gear and much more.

“We wanted it to be a fun place where people can not just come here to shop, it’s not a convenience store,” Mark added. “They can come in, they can get their coffee, they can sit down, they can just enjoy the place.”

Grace Compton, Co-Owner of Old Pop’s Corny Village Emporium, added that she’s also excited about the variety that the store will offer.

“It’s going to be such a wide variety where you can come here and you can shop for crafts, you can shop for everything that you need,” Grace Crompton said. “You can also just pick up your snacks here. You know, the average fisherman can come here and just grab everything they need to go on their fishing trip for the day,” Grace Crompton said.

The location used to be a pizza shop, but the entire building was demolished except for the concrete foundation. Two years in the making and the owners are excited to finally be finished.

“We built the whole place. We did all of the work ourselves. That’s where the details come in and that’s where the love of the whole place comes in because it was just a labor of love,” Mark Crompton said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It was a little overwhelming just to get this all done. But now I walked through and I just I kind of look around and I just say, wow, we’ve created something, we’ve created something special and we’ve created something for this area, something for the neighborhood,” Mark added.