BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is behind bars after being accused of stabbing a man in the neck Monday night.

James Surovec, 29, has been charged with criminal attempt of homicide and is deemed “an extreme danger to the public” after being arrested Tuesday morning.

James Surovec – Centre County Prison

Officers from the Bellefonte Police Department responded to the 911 call late Monday evening for the stabbing. Police found the victim laying on the building’s stairs with a large amount of blood around him, according to the press release. Police noted that a bystander was rendering aid to the victim.

The victim told police he was investigating the fire alarm going off in his building. The victim claimed he saw a box of items on fire at the top of the steps and was then stabbed twice in the neck with a large knife by Surovec.

He was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and is currently in stable condition.

Bellefonte Police, along with Spring Township Police and Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police, began searching for Surovec through Monday night. Bellefonte Fire Chief Shawn Weaver said they searched for about four to five hours into early Tuesday morning.

Police, along with the help of the Centre County District Attorney’s Detective unit, were able to locate and take Surovec into custody around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police said Surovec was homeless and staying in an unoccupied closed building.

Surovec is in Centre County Prison with bail denied due to his being considered an extreme danger to the public.

In addition to attempted homicide, Surovec is charged with felony aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, felony arson and possession of a weapon.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.