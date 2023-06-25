CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is in jail and another was taken to the hospital after a stabbing late Friday evening in Clearfield.

According to the Clearfield Regional Police, 41-year-old Michael Boyd II, of Halifax, Dauphin County, is in custody for allegedly stabbing a man in the neck.

Police said they responded to the stabbing around 11:04 p.m. Friday evening at a home along Nichols Street. The 45-year-old victim was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Boyd was found a short time later hiding on someone else’s property, according to police. He was taken into custody and is facing aggravated assault charges along with a flight to avoid apprehension, tampering with evidence, loitering and prowling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

As of this writing, Boyd has not had his preliminary arraignment.