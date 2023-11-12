CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – A detour affecting drivers in Clearfield County will be in place beginning Thursday.

On Nov. 16, a detour will be implemented along Route 2049 in Bradford Township, according to PennDOT, to allow crews to remove an overhead conveyor bridge at the old Wallaceton Fire Brick Company.

PennDOT anticipates that this will be a one-day closure and will be in affect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. During this time, vehicles will be detoured onto Route 2029 (Wallaceton Road), Route 322 and Route 2030 (Bigler Cutoff Road).

A private, third-party company, M.B. Glick LLC will be completing this work as it is not associated with any PennDOT projects.

Motorists are reminded that they can check conditions on major roadways by checking 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day.