JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead after leaving his minivan on I-80 and being hit by a tractor-trailer in Jefferson County.

The crash happened around 4:23 a.m., Oct. 22, along Interstate 80 in Rose Township. 33-year-old Mateus Sanchez Rodrigues, of Columbus, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene near mile marker 76.8.

State police out of DuBois report that Rodrigues’ minivan was disabled from a previous crash and he was outside of the van for unknown reasons. The tractor-trailer was following behind another tractor-trailer in the left lane due to a disabled truck off of the right lane.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer reportedly swerved to the right and as the driver of the second tractor-trailer followed suit, they struck Rodrigues and his minivan. The tractor-trailer then hit the left guide rail, stopping partially over the embankment.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer, both from Michigan, refused transport to the hospital.