BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release.

Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention Center Boulevard.

A 66-year-old man was injured from the crash and was transported to UPMC Altoona, where he was later pronounced dead, police wrote. He was not identified in the release as police are still trying to notify the family.

State police, Allegheny Township Fire Department, Hollidaysburg Fire Department and the Lakemont Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny Township police at (814)-695-9563.