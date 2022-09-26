BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was pronounced dead early Monday morning after their commercial vehicle rolled over on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sept. 26 on the turnpike through Bedford County. State police out of Everett were called to mile marker 139.9 in Napier Township just a couple of miles from the Bedford/I-99 exit.

It was reported that the driver was driving east towards Bedford when they left the right lane for unknown reasons. The vehicle hit the guide rail and then flips over onto its passenger side.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have withheld the driver’s identification pending notification of the family.