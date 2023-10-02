SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a fatal mining accident occurred in Conemaugh Township on Monday.

Somerset County coroner Cullen Swank confirmed that he was called to a mining accident on Oct. 2. According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the fatal accident happened at Maple Springs mine in Somerset at 11 a.m.

The coroners office has an autopsy scheduled for Oct. 3. More information will be released pending the notification of next of kin.