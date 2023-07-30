BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a tree Saturday evening in Bedford County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Lowell Musselman, 47, of Claysburg, died after an accident that resulted in him being thrown from his motorcycle.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in Kimmel Township on Helsel Road, west of Schellsburg Road.

Musselman was traveling westbound on Helsel Road and began navigating a right curve when his motorcycle, a 2006 Harley Davidson, began to overturn onto its right side. According to the report, the motorcycle continued west as it was overturned and traveled down an embankment and struck a group of trees.

The motorcycle continued down the embankment and struck more trees before finally stopping on the southern side of Helsel Road.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Troopers said Musselman was thrown from the motorcycle once it struck the trees. He was declared dead at the scene.