JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident along Scalp Avenue in Johnstown.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said a man in his 50s died after colliding with a car along Scalp Avenue. The man was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

Details surrounding the crash are limited.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, June 11.