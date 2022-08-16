JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle in Eldred Township.

Dispatch said the crash happened at the 2200 block of Route 36 on Aug. 14, just north of Carls Lane. Robert Coleman, 36, of DuBois, was killed, according to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker.

State police reported that Coleman was driving his 2008 Honda sport bike south on Route 36 around 6:16 a.m. when he lost control going around a left turn and drove off the west side of the road. His bike struck an arrow curve warning sign and then continued across a driveway and came to a final rest against a tree.

Coleman was found lying face down in a yard. He was pronounced dead just under an hour after the crash. First responders noted he was wearing a helmet.

