CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A 31-year-old man was killed on Thursday in a crash on I-80 in Boggs Township.

Centre County Chief Deputy Coroner, Judy Pleskonko, said that Ilkhom Khusainov, of Philadelphia, was killed in the crash between two tractor-trailers that happened on I-80 westbound on July 13 at 6:32 pm.

An autopsy took place on Friday, July 14 and his cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma’s that he received in the accident.

The manner of death was also determined to be accidental, according to a press release.