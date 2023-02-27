JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A DuBois man was killed over the weekend after a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, according to state police.

According to the crash report, Allen Snyder, 42, was driving his 2014 Hyundai south on Route 219 in Snyder Township near the Glasshurst Road intersection around Little Toby Creek, Sunday around 7 p.m.

Snyder crashed into a 2015 International Harvester that was heading north when he crossed over into the opposite lane, troopers said.

Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver suffered minor injuries, state police report.

Brockway Fire, Horton Township Fire departments, and Brockway ambulance along with PennDOT responded to the scene.

The crash caused an hours-long closure until it was reopened at 11:20 p.m., the report reads.