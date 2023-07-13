SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One person is dead after a large-scale water rescue effort took place in Somerset County on Thursday.

According to Scott Grahn, manager of the Somerset County Swift Water Rescue Team, they were called to the Seanor Bridge on July 13 for a report of multiple people in innertubes on the rocks and one youth that was stuck underwater.

Once on the scene, rescue teams found that one boy had got his feet stuck in the rocks and was being held underwater due to the strong current. They noted that the location where he got was in the direct center of the channel.

Rescue teams established a line system to help rescue kids under the water as well as others. However, Grahn stated that due to the remote location and lack of cell service in the area, the boy had been underwater for anywhere from 20 – 30 minutes already.

Grahn said that while teams lead the effort to help the boy underwater they also established a line system to get all of the other kids back to shore safely. Kids had to be ferried one by one to safety.

Once all of the other kids were safe all of the rescue teams came together to free the boy that was trapped underwater. They were able to recover the body by using the line system to take a line under the body using a boat to fight against the current.

The rescue effort took 3 and a half hours.

Grahn said the boy had been wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) and a helmet, but the current had been too strong.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Several other rescue teams from Cambria and Somerset County were on scene to help with the water rescue.

Grahn added that with summer water activities you should always wearing PFD’s and helmets, but to also know where you’re going, understand the conditions and to always be safe.

“The worst part about it that the kid had a PFD and a helmet and that’s one thing that we always preach,” Grahn said.

The identity and age of the boy who drowned is unknown at this time.