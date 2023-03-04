CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead after wintry conditions on Interstate 80 caused a crash with a tractor-trailer Friday night.

State police out of Clearfield report that 26-year-old Khagendra Poudel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-80 at around 8:25 p.m. Friday, March 3 near the Woodland exit, mile marker 123.

Westbound lanes were closed for numerous hours while police constructed the crash scene.

Investigators reported that a man was driving a tractor-trailer west on I-80 when the sleet and icy road conditions caused the truck to jackknife across both lanes. Poudel was a passenger in a 2020 Subaru Forester that ended up crashing into the trailer of the truck.

The condition of the two drivers, as well as where Poudel is from, was not released at this time, according to the crash report.